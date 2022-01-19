Mitsubishi ASX ES launched as more affordable entry model

Johannesburg - First launched in South Africa way back in 2011, the Mitsubishi ASX is a compact SUV that simply refuses to die. In an attempt to keep it fresh through the years, the ASX has received numerous facelifts and now the local importer is making it more affordable by introducing a new ES entry level specification level.

Priced at R369 995 for the five-speed manual and R389 995 for the CVT, the Mitsubishi ASX 2.0 ES models cost R50 000 less than the high-spec LS variants, which were the only options after the cheaper models were discontinued years back. For that saving, buyers will have to live without some of the luxury features fitted to the flagship. The LS comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, fabric seats, manual air conditioning, three airbags, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, electric windows, auto headlights and wipers as well as a conventional FM radio with CD player and Bluetooth connectivity. Customers can however opt for a touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

As with all Mitsubishi ASX models, the front wheels are powered by a 2.0-litre MIVEC normally aspirated engine that produces 110kW and 197Nm. Mitsubishi claims a braked towing capacity of 1260kg for the manual and 750kg for the CVT. All ASX models come with a three-year/100 000km warranty and three-year/60 000km service plan, with intervals set at 15 000km. “The ASX was first introduced in South Africa in 2011 and since its launch, over 9300 units have been sold in South Africa, making it the most successful model for the brand in the last decade. The ASX has also opened the Mitsubishi brand to younger families seeking access to the legendary Mitsubishi way of life,” said Mitsubishi SA’s marketing manager Jeffrey Allison.

“The addition of the two ES models with revised specification levels now places this lifestyle within reach of buyers for whom affordability is a greater consideration.” 2022 Mitsubishi ASX pricing ASX 2.0 ES Manual - R369 995