Johannesburg - Mitsubishi has taken some of that orange and black flavouring that it applied to the Triton ‘Athlete’ special edition and applied it to a new range-topping ASX edition called the Sport. The ASX Sport is based on the GLX model and sells for the same base price of R399 995, but according to Mitsubishi it adds R30 000 worth of extras.

Most notably, it adds an upgraded infotainment system that is now compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As before, the factory-fitted 17.8cm touchscreen infotainment system also features satellite navigation and Bluetooth.

On the outside, the Sport has been dressed up with a number of styling accessories, including a Sport decal set that consists of various black and orange strips as well as carbon fibre inserts.

The special edition can be ordered with either white or grey exterior paint, and in both cases it rolls on a set of gloss black alloy wheels.

As with the GLX it’s based on, the Sport features a lengthy list of standard features, including a full-length panoramic glass roof, leather upholstered seats (heated upfront and electrically adjustable for the driver), keyless entry and start, HID headlights and seven airbags.

Oh, and Mitsubishi has thrown in a set of ASX Sport branded carpets.

Power comes from the familiar 2-litre normally aspirated four-cylinder engine (110kW/197Nm), sending power to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

Aftersales coverage comes in the form of a three-year/100 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring



