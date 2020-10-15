Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets a refresh - and more conventional rump

TOKYO - Mitsubishi’s Eclipse Cross has never had trouble standing out in a crowd, thanks to its razor-sharp lines, but most people felt the designers went a bit too far with that two-tier rear glass work that just wasn’t easy on the eye.

Thankfully that has been eradicated in the facelifted model, which now sports a more conventional looking rear end, which admittedly reminds us a bit of Volvo’s XC40.

The changes upfront are less radical at first glance as Mitsubishi has retained the basic ‘shield’ theme of its predecessor, but the front end has been redesigned with slimmer headlights, a resculpted bumper and a new grille, which is now finished in black rather than chrome.

The changes are less apparent inside, but we do see a new 20.3cm touchscreen infotainment system, which is now positioned closer to the driver.

Although the South African engine line-up has yet to be announced, the current options are likely to carry over as they have overseas, with Mitsubishi offering a 110kW/198Nm 2-litre normally aspirated petrol option and a 1.5-litre direct injection turbopetrol unit that’s good for 110kW and 250Nm.