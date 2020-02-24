Johannesburg - After spending some time with the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross after its launch a year ago, we concluded that it was an interesting and quirky alternative that just needed a better engine. And now that improved motor has arrived in the form of a 1.5-litre turbopetrol unit. The Eclipse Cross 1.5T is only available in front-wheel-drive format, priced at R459 995, which makes it just R10 000 more expensive than the 2-litre all-wheel-drive derivative and exactly 50 grand dearer than the 2.0 2WD base model.

The 1.5-litre direct injection turbopetrol engine has the same 110kW power output as the 2-litre normally aspirated motor, but there is significantly more torque (250Nm versus 198Nm) and of course there is also that all-important altitude compensation that comes with a blower. As you’d expect the 1.5T is quite a bit faster off the mark, with Mitsubishi claiming a 0-100km/h sprint time of just under nine seconds, versus 12.1s for the normally aspirated model.

Like the 2.0, the 1.5T is paired with a CVT continuously variable transmission with eight steps built in to emulate the feel of an automatic gearbox.

The Eclipse Cross 1.5T has the same exterior styling package as the 2.0, with 18-inch alloys fitted as standard, and the interior is mostly carried over too, with the exception of new carbon fibre door inserts that distinguish the flagship model.