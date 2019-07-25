Laem Chabang, Thailand - Mitsubishi has given its Pajero Sport a facelift, bringing it into line with the bolder design direction that was recently adopted by the Triton bakkie, upon which it is based. While the side and rear of the vehicle go largely unchanged, barring new LED patterns in the ‘bleeding’ tail lights, the seven-seat SUV gets a totally new ‘Dynamic Shield’ face that’s very similar, but not quite identical to the new Triton’s front end. Here we see a taller bonnet, slim taillights and a large grille flanked by boomerang-shaped 'tusks'.

While the cabin design remains largely as before, there is a new 20.3cm LCD digital instrument cluster, while the floor console and soft padded interior door handles have been refreshed and rear passengers now get an AC power outlet.

On the features front, the Pajero Sport gets a new powered tailgate that can be opened and closed using a smartphone. That same app also warns drivers if they leave the vehicle unlocked.

The powertrain carries over as is, that being a 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel, with outputs of 133kW and 430Nm, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and optional second-generation Super-Select four-wheel-drive system. 4x4 models get a new ‘off-road’ mode that’s said to enhance the vehicle's crawling ability in rough terrain through the optimal combination of engine, gearbox and brake settings.

The new Pajero Sport is due to reach South African shores during the second quarter of 2020, with local prices and specs to be announced closer to the time.

IOL Motoring



