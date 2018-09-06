Johannesburg - Mitsubishi’s Pajero Sport has been given some extra equipment to help sweeten the already well-priced deal it offers in the face of stiff competition from the Fortuner and Everest. Most of these are safety upgrades, including a seventh airbag that protects the driver’s knees - this comes in addition to the front, side and curtain airbags already fitted as standard.

An even more logical spec addition, given its positioning as a family vehicle, is the long-overdue fitment of ISO-FIX child seat anchors.

On the convenience front, a 120 watt power plug has been added, allowing occupants to charge their laptops and other electronic devices.

Finally the braked towing capacity has been increased to 2700kg in the case of 4x2 models and 2790kg for 4x4 versions.

The engine and other mechanicals remain unchanged however, with the Pajero Sport powered by Mitsubishi’s relatively new 2.4-litre Mivec turbodiesel that produces 133kW and 430Nm, which is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Pricing undercuts key rivals, with the 4x2 retailing at R569 995 and the 4x4 at R619 995. Consider that a Fortuner 2.8 4x4 auto sets you back R661 600 and the equivalent Ford Everest 3.2 retails at R655 000.

The Mitsubishis are backed up by a three-year/100 000km warranty and five-year/90 000km service plan.

IOL Motoring



