Mitsubishi reveals all-new Outlander SUV with bold styling and Nissan genes
TOKYO - Mitsubishi has pulled the wraps off its new-generation Outlander midsize SUV and it’s a totally new product from the ground up, sporting bold design cues inspired by the Engelberg Tourer Concept and inheriting its underpinnings from the new Nissan X-Trail through its ties with the Renault Nissan alliance.
The only engine mentioned for now is a 2.5-litre normally aspirated unit, paired with a CVT continuously variable gearbox with eight gear-mimicking steps. Also available is a new electronically-controlled four-wheel drive system incorporating a hydraulic clutch driven by an electric motor. The 4WD model is also equipped with an improved S-AWC integrated vehicle dynamics control system. Owners can choose between six drive modes, including Eco, Normal, Tramac, Gravel, Snow and Mud.
The cabin has been thoroughly modernised, with high-end materials including leather padding on the dashboard and the electronics have been completely updated. Higher end models are equipped with a new full-colour liquid crystal display digital instrument cluster and, depending on the model, the new central infotainment system measures up to 22.8cm.
Mitsubishi is also offering a full-colour head-up display for the first time and other high end options include a Bose 10-speaker premium sound system and three-zone automatic climate control.
The Outlander is also the only vehicle in its segment to offer three-row seating as standard.
But when’s it coming to South Africa? Last we heard, Mitsubishi SA was aiming to introduce the new Outlander later in 2021, but final timing has yet to be announced.