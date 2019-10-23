TOYKO - With the Mi-Tech Concept, Mitsubishi is showing that it could one day join Volkswagen’s ID Buggy in reviving the beach buggy craze for the electric age.
Mitsubishi describes the new design study as a “dynamic buggy-type vehicle” that delivers "unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain.”
It even has a system that allows for 180-degree spins by counter-rotating the left and right tyres.
This concept has an interesting plug-in hybrid drivetrain that mates a four-motor electric four-wheel-drive system with a battery and a back-up gas turbine engine-generator that can also run on diesel, kerosene or alcohol if called upon.
The electric 4WD system also has the ability to separately transmit the optimal driving forces to whichever wheels need it, which will prove useful in off-road situations where one or two wheels lose traction.