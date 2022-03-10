Mitsubishi Triton double cab now more attainable as GL model joins range

Johannesburg: Although the current-generation Mitsubishi Triton is priced highly competitively, and somewhat underrated by bakkie buyers, its market penetration has been limited, to a degree, by the lack of lower-spec models in the range. But now the importer has answered the prayers of those seeking a more attainable double-cab bakkie package, with the introduction of a GL 4x2 model. Priced at R479 995, the newcomer is a good R115 000 cheaper than the high-spec model (see full pricing below).

The Triton Double Cab GL comes with a less powerful version of Mitsubishi’s 2.4-litre intercooled turbodiesel engine, which produces 100kW and 324Nm (versus 133kW/430Nm in the more upmarket models). Mitsubishi claims a combined fuel consumption figure of 8.0 litres per 100km. Unfortunately the GL is available with only a six-speed manual gearbox. Customers will also have to give up a bit of spec, with the familiar leather upholstery replaced by cloth, but the GL is by no means a bare-bones bakkie. The standard kit includes automatic air conditioning, touch screen audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, electric windows, remote central locking, dual front airbags and ABS brakes. The GL also features a limited-slip differential and you won’t have to stare at a set of steelies (not that there’s anything wrong with those) as 16-inch alloy wheels are standard.

The Mitsubishi warranty is rather lame though, set at three years or 100 000km, but there is at least a five-year/90 000km service plan offered as standard. Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA) says the new variant is aimed at fleet owners as well as small business owners and lifestyle consumers alike. It appears to offer a compelling package, with more spec than the similarly-priced Isuzu D-Max Gen-6 double-cab model that is being continued alongside the newer model.

And it appears that there could be more workhorse-oriented Triton models on the way as MMSA marketing manager Jeffrey Allison hints: “Fans of the Mitsubishi brand have shown overwhelming interest in a more robust commercial vehicle range, and MMSA is happy to oblige by introducing the Triton Double Cab GL. “This is but the first step in our intention to offer greater versatility in the commercial vehicle space and will draw more customers into the Mitsubishi fold. “This aggressive price point on our Double Cab GL will, without doubt, also attract lifestyle consumers due to its accessibility, versatility and bold contemporary styling.”

