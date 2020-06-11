Mitsubishi Triton edition lands in SA with Xtreme looks

Johannesburg - It just takes an average commute to observe that South Africans love having their bakkies decorated with accessories. And the good news is that you don’t have to leave all that decorating to your local spares shop either, as there is a growing number of vehicles on the market that come with aggro-looking styling packages as standard. The latest, and arguably the boldest, is Mitsubishi’s Triton Xtreme limited edition, which is making a return in facelifted form. And there’s a value angle here too, with Mitsubishi claiming that the newcomer packs R100 000 worth of extras, while only costing R40 000 more than the standard 4x4 Double Cab model. Setting it apart from its humbler looking Triton siblings is a new black bumper and grille combination as well as headlight and taillight covers, a bonnet protector and flared wheel arch covers. A bakkie like this needs some proper looking wheels too, and these come in the form of A-Line Hazard alloys finished in black and shod with Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain tyres. Other tell-me-apart features include a sports bar, roof rack supports, Bosal tow bar, door handle cups, 4x4 stickers and Xtreme branding.

To make loading easier, Mitsubishi SA has installed a set of Ezydown tailgate hydraulic drop supports, and the Xtreme also comes with load bin rubberising and a tonneau cover.

The only bespoke touch inside the cabin, however, is a Sport automatic shift knob, while the infotainment system now comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Like the 2.4DI-D double cab 4x4 auto model that it’s based on the Triton extreme comes with a 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine that produces 133kW and 430Nm.

“For South African people a bakkie such as the complete Triton range is more than simply a practical vehicle – for many it is a status symbol that makes them stand out,” says Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

“We are launching the Triton Xtreme for owners with an extreme lifestyle at only a small premium over the existing 4x4 Auto flagship.”

The Triton Xtreme is priced at R639 995, and this includes a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.

