Mitsubishi Triton single cab bakkie returns to South Africa: Pricing and specs

Johannesburg - The Mitsubishi Triton is once again available in single cab workhorse guise, a format that hasn’t been offered in the current generation until now. Aimed squarely at business users, the new Triton single cab GL model is priced at R409 995, which is a R75 000 saving over the entry-level double cab GL variant that was announced earlier this year. Like the latter, the newcomer is powered by a detuned version of the familiar 2.4-litre turbodiesel engine, which in this guise produces 100kW and 324Nm.

Story continues below Advertisement

The single cab is available exclusively in rear-wheel drive format, with a six-speed manual gearbox. The vehicle is fitted as standard with a limited-slip differential, which enhances traction by redistributing the engine’s torque to the wheel with the most grip. As you’d expect, the entry model rolls on 16-inch steel wheels, suspended at the back by a leaf spring suspension system. The vehicle will carry up to a tonne, and integrated cargo hooks are provided to secure loads. The cabin is workmanlike to say the least, with seats upholstered in durable vinyl upholstery. Although the picture shows manual wind-up windows, Mitsubishi says the local model features electric windows as standard. It also ships with manual air conditioning, central locking, immobiliser, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

After-sales back-up comes in the form of a five-year/90 000km service plan, three-year/100 000km warranty and five years of unlimited-kilometre roadside assistance. Mitsubishi says it has also put careful consideration into the price of replacement parts in order to lower the overall cost of ownership. “The launch of the Single Cab is firmly directed at the fleet and small business market and aimed to provide a cost-effective solution in the face of the steadily rising price of fuel and the recent repo rates hike,” said Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing manager Jeffrey Allison. “Offering a more versatile commercial vehicle range is a clear indication of MMSA’s consumer-centric approach of listening to and acting on the needs of customers,” he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Allison also stated that the importer was planning further additions to the Mitsubishi Triton range, with details to be announced at a later stage. Mitsubishi Triton Pricing (August 2022) 2.4L DI-SC M/T GL 4x2 - R409 995

Story continues below Advertisement

2.4L DI-DC M/T GL 4x2 - R484 990 2.4L DI-DC M/T 4x2 - R599 990 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4x2 - R619 990

Story continues below Advertisement

2.4L DI-DC M/T 4x4 - R659 990 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4x4 - R679 990 2.4L DI-DC A/T 4x4 Xtreme - R748 990