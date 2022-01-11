Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept previews faster future for Japanese brand

Tokyo - 12 years ago Mitsubishi said goodbye to its Ralliart performance division due to financial difficulties. Thankfully since then prospects have improved for the Japanese brand, which joined the Renault-Nissan Alliance in 2016, and now we get to say hello to the Ralliart brand once again. However those who were hoping to see a modern day Lancer Evolution might be disappointed as we’re living in the era of the SUV and the new Mitsubishi Vision Ralliart Concept, revealed on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon, gives us a good idea of what to expect.

But the real exciting news is that the upgrades are more than just cosmetic as Mitsubishi speaks of a “higher motor output” and “elevated acceleration” for the Vision Ralliart Concept, which appears to be based on the latest Mitsubishi Outlander (which now sports Nissan genes, but the way). Just how much faster the Ralliart model is remains to be seen given that Mitsubishi hasn’t released any specifications as yet, but we do know that it will be a plug-in hybrid given that Mitsubishi also mentions “enhanced battery capacity”. The Mitsubishi Ralliart Concept has an aggressive exterior design package and the widened vehicle rolls on 22-inch alloy wheels, while the 4-wheel control all-wheel drive system has sportier tuning, the company says. Although the vehicle is classified as a concept car, Mitsubishi says that customer feedback on it will be factored in for future production models. It seems inevitable that the Vision Ralliart Concept will spawn a sportier version of the Outlander.