Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater freshened up: SA pricing

Johannesburg - Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has introduced an upgraded version of its compact seven-seat MPV, the Xpander, which also happens to be one of its best-selling models. The Xpander is available a single spec grade, with the manual model priced at R329 995 and the auto commanding R349 995.

Mitsubishi aimed to give the model a more SUV-like appearance, with a new face incorporating T-shaped headlamps and a fresh lighting signature featuring more pronounced LED daytime running lights. Round back you’ll see upgraded LED tail lights as well as a high-mounted stop lamp. The vehicle’s ground clearance has been improved from 205 mm to 225mm thanks to the new 16-inch alloy wheels on manual models, while automatic derivatives ride on 17-inch alloys. What’s more, the overall length of the vehicle has grown by 120mm, according to Mitsubishi SA, which translates into improved cabin space.

As before there is seating for seven and the third row bench can be folded completely flat. Those in the second row will get to enjoy a new central arm rest and updated rear cooler. Comfort is further enhanced by full automatic air-conditioning, with a manual rear overhead cooler, electric windows all round, USB port in the front, 120 Watt power sockets to supply each row of seating and clever storage compartments under the seats. In the cockpit area you’ll find an SDA infotainment system, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as well as a high-resolution reverse camera.

As before, power comes from a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 77kW and 141Nm. It can be paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. Mitsubishi SA claims combined fuel consumption figures of 6.7 and 7.0 litres per 100km for the respective models, although bear in mind that real-world fuel use could be higher than that. “We believe that the Xpander is unique in the way that it offers space for seven occupants to travel in style, in a vehicle that ticks all the boxes such as great styling, safety, a comprehensive level of standard specification and a powerful drivetrain,” says Mitsubishi Motors SA marketing head Jeffrey Allison.

“Considering the starting price, the latest upgrades ensure that the Xpander offers you more value for money without compromising quality.” Allison added. The Mitsubishi Xpander models are covered by a two-year or 30 000km service plan and three-year or 100 000km warranty. IOL Motoring