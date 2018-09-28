Munich, Germany - BMW’s torrent of teasers ahead of the debut of its 2019 3 Series continues with four new images and a giggleworthy visual play on the fact that the new Three will premiere in the home of the Mona Lisa, probably the most lampooned painting of all time.

In case you’ve just landed from outer Mongolia, the 2019 3 Series will be revealed at 9am SA time on Tuesday 2 October, the first of two media days ahead of the opening of the Paris Motor Show to the public on October 4.

But what do the new teasers tell us?

The M badge in the lead shot tells us this is probably the M340i M Performance sedan, which will lead the charge of the Three Brigade until the M3 arrives later in the year, while the rear profile shot below details a fresh new take on BMW's signature Hofmeister kink.

It’s expected to carry a three-litre turbopetrol straight six wielding about 250kW and 500Nm, driving the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission (all-wheel xDrive will be an option) and will head a line-up otherwise comprising two-litre fours and 1.5-litre three-cylinder engines, all turbocharged.