Most potent S-Class ever: Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance revealed with 590kW

Affalterbach, Germany - Although smaller models such as the C63 have been downsized to four-cylinders, the V8 engine is still very much alive at Mercedes-AMG. After unleashing the GT 63 SE Performance last year, the Affalterbach outfit is now fitting its latest hybridised V8 powertrain to the latest S-Class, albeit with a bit less power.

Yet with its system outputs of 590kW and 1430Nm, the new S63 E Performance loses 30kW but gains 30Nm over the aforementioned GT model, but it’s still the most potent S-Class ever, and according to factory claims it’s capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds. That’s supercar performance from a limo-like sedan with luxurious accommodation. The new S63’s drivetrain pairs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine with a rear-axle-mounted 140kW permanently excited synchronous electric motor, as well as a 13.1 kWh high-performance battery that allows a claimed range of up to 33km on electric power alone. The V8 engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox and fully-variable 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The S63 E Performance is also fitted with AMG Ride Control+ air suspension, with automatic level control, and active roll stabilisation as well as rear-axle steering are standard too.

Drivers can choose from seven AMG driving modes: Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual. To make it stand out from regular S-Class sedans at the country club, the S63 E Performance gets an AMG-specific grille with vertical louvres, as well as unique bumpers with larger air inlets, wider rear diffuser and 21-inch alloy wheels. Given those aforementioned performance figures, you might be inclined to drive the new S63, rather than be driven in it, but if you do find yourself sitting in the back you’ll get to enjoy what Mercedes calls a ‘first class’ rear compartment with multi-contour seats.

Numerous exclusive interior colour and Nappa leather upholstery options are available to clients, while AMG-specific trim elements and a twin-spoke AMG Performance steering wheel add further distinction. In the cockpit area you’ll find an MBUX infotainment system with various AMG-specific displays and functions, as well as a Dolby Atmos sound system, which can position individual instruments or voices all around the listening area to create a 360-degree experience. “The S-Class has always played an important role for Mercedes-AMG. More than 50 years ago, the founders already proved that they could transform a luxury saloon into a very sporty vehicle with the Swabian spirit of innovation,” Mercedes-AMG said.

