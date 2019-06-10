Berkshire, England - British tuning company Mulgari has unleashed a modified BMW M240i called the ICON03, and it’s a tribute to BMW’s great driving machines of past and present. Featuring a widened body, lightweight components and modified chassis, it places a huge emphasis on “raw” driving dynamics and creating an “analogue” feel, which was a far bigger focus than simply extracting maximium power.

Many of its design elements honour BMW M machines of the past. The Dimpled carbon roof, for instance, is a homage to the E46 M3 CSL, and the extended wings take inspiration from the E30 M3 of the ‘80s, while the wings’ cutouts feature mounting winglets, which were a traditional 3.0 CSL feature.

While the ICON03 does get a modified version of BMW’s B58 3-litre turbopetrol six, the tuner doesn’t specify exactly how powerful it is, simply stating that:

“Outright performance of the engine hasn't been a focus we believe that under 500bhp (373kW) is where a true drivers car lies, plenty of power but more importantly power that can be used.” Mulgari does however mention a torque figure of 590Nm, which is significantly up on the standard M240i (500Nm) and even on the M2 Competition (550Nm).

One thing you can pretty much bet on is an enthralling soundtrack as Mulgari has sourced an Akrapovic exhaust system for the ICON03.

The suspension has been modified too, with the help of various technical partners, while wider wheels and tyres complete the dynamic picture, with Mulgari installing 255mm-wide front rubber and 275s at the back.

The tuner plans to back up its dynamic claims with a Nürburgring lap time in late July.

The car’s cabin has been flavoured up too, with Mulgari installing Recaro seats, a new flat-bottom sports steering wheel, carbon shift paddles and unique accent colours on the dashboard.

IOL Motoring



