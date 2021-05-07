Mustang Mach E GT launched but we can’t have it in South Africa just yet

Dearborn, (MICHIGAN) - The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition are all set to accentuate the thrill of the iconic GT nameplate (with the responsiveness of an all-electric powertrain instead of a thundering Coyote V8).

“With Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition, we’re pushing the boundaries of what an electric vehicle can offer,” says Dave Pericak, vehicle program director.

“These Mustang Mach-E models not only give customers the added capability expected from the GT name, but the responsiveness of their electric powertrains will ensure they have a thrilling experience behind the wheel.”

Pericak was instrumental in the development of the latest Shelby Mustang GT500, so you can rest assured he knows performance and claims that this electric Mustang is as riveting to drive as the petrol GT version.

Permanently excited for ultimate performance

The Mustang Mach-E GT models feature electric all-wheel-drive and permanent magnetic dual motors, including an upgraded secondary electric motor that powers the front wheels for a combined power output of 358kW and 814Nm of torque.

No official performance numbers are given, however Ford says it aims for a 0-100km/h sprint time of less than four seconds while targeting a 402km range from a full battery charge.

Multiple driving modes for all types of driving

In addition to the three “standard” drive experiences that is offered on the Mustang Mach-E, the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition models introduce Unbridled Extend; a track- and closed-course-only take on Unbridled mode that “balances power output for lap time consistency”. The system provides more performance-oriented traction and stability control tuned specifically for track use – including a sporty synthesised soundtrack like you get in the Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Dressed with the best trimmings and toppings available

The Mustang Mach-E GT features 20-inch machined-face aluminium wheels with high-gloss black-painted pockets and aero covers with 245/45R20 Continental all-season tyres.

Mach-E GT also gets red-painted performance brake callipers, plus 385mm ventilated front discs and 316mm solid rear discs. No drums here, like you get in other EVs.

The Mustang Mach-E GT interior features multi-colour ambient lighting, front door scuff plates with metal inserts with pony graphic and GT lettering, and an aluminium instrument panel.

Sport-style front seats feature Black Onyx ActiveX material (recycled) with Miko insert, copper metallic stitching and copper metallic accent piping. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with nine speakers and subwoofer.

Both the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition feature a Carbonised Gray grille with illuminated pony badge and GT series badging adorning the exterior. Mustang Mach-E GT also features a hands-free, foot-activated tailgate, pony projection lamps and black-painted side mirror caps.

Estimated starting prices for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT in the USA is around R850 000, and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is set to sell for around R925 000. Both are eligible for electric vehicle tax incentives in America, which is helping drive the cost of jumping into an EV down in that country.

Unfortunately, Ford South Africa seems to have no plan to introduce the Mustang Mach-E in Mzansi any time in the near future as it’s purely focused on growing Ranger and Everest sales in the country for as long as it can.

