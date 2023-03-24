Need a cheap sedan? Proton Saga arrives in SA with R200 000 starting price

Johannesburg - The Proton Saga has arrived in South Africa to give local buyers another option at the budget end of the sedan market.
A top seller in its Malaysian home market, the Proton Saga will be offered in three flavours, with the 1.3 Standard manual model kicking things off at R199 900. There’s also a Standard auto derivative on offer for R219 900, while the 1.3 Premium range-topper will set you back R239 900.
This makes it the nation’s second least expensive sedan, with only Suzuki’s DZire 1.2 GA undercutting it at R193 900. The next cheapest option is the Honda Amaze 1.2 Trend at R231 200.
All three Proton Saga models are powered by a normally aspirated 1.3-litre petrol engine that produces 70kW and 120Nm, with power going to the front wheels through a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox. The compact sedan also has a four-star Asean NCAP safety rating.
Standard specification in the base model includes manual air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, electric windows and mirrors, height-adjustable driver’s seat and rear parking sensors.
Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS brakes, rear seat ISOFIX and Top Tether Anchorage. Additionally, the Standard automatic model comes with ESC stability control, Traction Control and Hill Hold Assist, while the manual version’s 14-inch covered steel wheels are replaced by 14” alloys.
The 1.3 Premium derivative upgrades to 15-inch alloys and also adds a 7.0-inch (17.8cm) touchscreen infotainment system to the mix along with a reverse camera, front parking sensors, steering controls and a luggage lamp.
The vehicle will be sold through 25 dealerships in South Africa, alongside the more premium X50 and X70 SUV models that were introduced last year when the brand returned to our shores.
The Saga is sold with a five-year or 150 000km warranty, but service plans are optional.
“The Proton Saga is a budget-friendly car that has been well-received in various markets for 37-years around the world; and it has been a top-selling car in Malaysia for nearly four decades,” said Proton SA.
“The launch of the Proton Saga in South Africa is expected to create a buzz in the budget car segment. The car is set to be priced competitively, making it an attractive option for customers who are looking for an affordable, reliable, and efficient car.”