New 190kW VW Amarok arrives as SA’s most potent and expensive bakkie

JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen is packing on the power with its new 190kW Amarok 3.0 TDI flagship that has just gone on sale in South Africa.

However, the new models are a touch more expensive than originally anticipated, with the Highline derivative retailing at R921 900 and the Extreme commanding R996 000. Back in September, VWSA had announced that the two models would cost R908 300 and R974 600 respectively.

The increase brings the Amarok Extreme within spitting distance of being South Africa’s first million-rand bakkie, although it is only marginally more expensive than the outgoing Mercedes-Benz X350d Power model, which is currently listed at R985 113 - while stocks last, of course.

While it might be South Africa’s most expensive bakkie, the new Amarok is also the most potent. Although technically the X-Class does match its 190kW power output, the VW is slightly torquier, with 580Nm on command, versus the Merc’s 550Nm. Furthermore, the Amarok has an overboost function that unleashes 200kW for up to 10 seconds when needed for maximum acceleration.

For the record, the new Amarok 3.0 TDI engine has 25kW more power and 30Nm more torque than the previous version. According to Volkswagen, that’s enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 207km/h.