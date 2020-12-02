New 190kW VW Amarok arrives as SA’s most potent and expensive bakkie
JOHANNESBURG - Volkswagen is packing on the power with its new 190kW Amarok 3.0 TDI flagship that has just gone on sale in South Africa.
However, the new models are a touch more expensive than originally anticipated, with the Highline derivative retailing at R921 900 and the Extreme commanding R996 000. Back in September, VWSA had announced that the two models would cost R908 300 and R974 600 respectively.
The increase brings the Amarok Extreme within spitting distance of being South Africa’s first million-rand bakkie, although it is only marginally more expensive than the outgoing Mercedes-Benz X350d Power model, which is currently listed at R985 113 - while stocks last, of course.
While it might be South Africa’s most expensive bakkie, the new Amarok is also the most potent. Although technically the X-Class does match its 190kW power output, the VW is slightly torquier, with 580Nm on command, versus the Merc’s 550Nm. Furthermore, the Amarok has an overboost function that unleashes 200kW for up to 10 seconds when needed for maximum acceleration.
For the record, the new Amarok 3.0 TDI engine has 25kW more power and 30Nm more torque than the previous version. According to Volkswagen, that’s enough to get it from 0-100km/h in 7.6 seconds, and on to a top speed of 207km/h.
Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Motion permanent all-wheel-drive system.
While the arrival of the more powerful 3.0 TDI will see the old 165kW version of the 3.0 TDI fall away, the 132kW 2.0 BiTDI twin turbodiesel engine will soldier on at the lower end of the range.
The V6 TDI Highline model comes standard with heated Vienna leather seats, climate control, cruise control, front and rear park distance control with rear-view camera. However, the Discover Pro Media system, with satnav, is an optional extra. The Highline rolls on 18-inch Manaus alloy wheels as standard, but buyers can order 19-inch Milford rims.
Those opting for the ‘Extreme’ trim grade will get that aforementioned Discover Pro system as standard, along with ‘special edition’ Nappa leather trim and 20-inch Talca alloy wheels.
Both models are sold with a five-year/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.
VW AMAROK DOUBLE CAB PRICES
2.0 BiTDI Highline auto - R663 100
2.0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion - R704 100
2.0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion auto - R721 900
2.0 BiTDI Highline Plus auto - R729 000
2.0 BiTDI Dark Label 4Motion - R765 000
2.0 BiTDI Highline Plus 4Motion auto - R785 800
3.0 V6 TDI Highline 4Motion - R921 900
3.0 V6 TDI Extreme 4Motion - R996 000