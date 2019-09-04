Johannesburg - Now offering more space, a digitised cabin and a new array of trim lines and package structures, Audi’s second generation A1 hatchback has landed in South Africa, and is priced from R359 900 to R488 000. Sporting a design inspired by the original Audi Quattro of the ‘80s, the new hatch is 56mm longer than before, now measuring 4.03 metres in length, while width remains the same at 1.74m, and boot capacity grows by 65 litres to total 335 litres.

Buyers have the choice of three direct injection turbopetrol engines, badged 30 TFSI, 35 TFSI and 40 TFSI.

‘30’ denotes the entry-level 1-litre version, which has outputs of 85kW and 200Nm; the midrange ‘35’ has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine that’s good for 110kW and 250Nm and the ‘45’ gets a 2-litre rated at 147kW and 320Nm.

The two smaller engines are mated to a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch automated gearbox, while the 2-litre gets a six-speed S Tronic. The range-topper also gets a Dynamic Package that includes sports suspension, red brake calipers, larger brake discs, a sound actuator and Audi Drive Select. You can order this as a bundle equipment option in the 35 and 35 models.

The new A1’s cabin was designed to be the “sportiest in the compact class” according to Audi, and buyers can also personalise it with interior accents in silver, yellow or mint as well as an optional contour and ambient lighting package with 30 selectable colours.

A fully digital instrument cluster is standard, as is a six-speaker MMI radio plus system with a 22cm centre screen and voice control, but buyers will have to attack the options list for the more graphical Audi Virtual Cockpit instrumentation and the MMI navigation plus system, which has a 25.6cm touchscreen. You’ll also have to pay extra for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as well as for wireless charging.

As for standard features, the base 30 TFSI model is equipped with manual air conditioning, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, powered and heated exterior mirrors, auto headlights and wipers, central front armrest, black gloss dashboard accents, fabric seat upholstery, ESC stability control and tyre pressure monitoring.

Opt for the 35 TFSI and you get a whole lot of LEDs in your life, including LED headlights, taillights and interior lighting, as well as an auto-dimming rear view mirror and colour coded exterior mirrors.

In addition to that the 40 TFSI gains dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, front sports seats with adjustable lumbar support, ‘aluminium look’ interior, upgraded seat fabric and an S Line exterior styling package.

New package concept

The A1 joins the new Q3 in offering a new package concept that’s aimed at simplifying life (both for Audi and the customer). Rather than offering a gazillion individual optional extras, it bundles many of the options together in packages.

Here’s what they offer:

But what do they cost?

Comfort Package R10 300 Lights Package R14 900 Technology Package R9900 Sport Package R14 700 S line Interior Package R16 200 Dynamic Package R12 200

In addition, clients get to choose from three exterior configurations: Standard, Advanced and S Line, all with distinct styling characteristics. All models come with alloy wheels ranging from 15” to 17” in diameter, depending on the package chosen. Click here for the full Audi A1 price list , for more details on the various packages available.

Audi has also thrown a Launch Edition into the mix, named Edition #1 and featuring Python Yellow paint, 18-inch alloy wheels, black contrasting roof and mirrors as well as dark tinting for the front and rear lights.

AUDI A1 PRICING

30 TFSI S tronic R359 900 30 TFSI Advanced S tronic R373 900 30 TFSI S line S tronic R388 900 35 TFSI S tronic R429 900 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic R443 900 35 TFSI S line S tronic R458 900 40 TFSI S line S tronic R488 000

IOL Motoring



