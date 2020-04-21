New Audi A3 Sedan revealed with smoother look, high-tech cabin

Ingolstadt, Germany - The A3 Sedan is considered by many to be the best-looking body style in the range, so it’s no surprise that Audi has followed a similar coupe-inspired formula with the new one. Sporting a more mature look, with prominent body creases having been smoothed out, the new A3 Sedan is 40mm longer, 20mm wider and 10mm taller than its predecessor, while the wheelbase remains unchanged. For the record, the sedan is also 150mm longer than the recently revealed fourth-gen A3 Sportback. The new Sedan’s increased height and a lower seating position have given front seat occupants an extra 20mm of headroom, while the additional width directly translates into improved elbow room. The boot retains the same capacity as before, at 425 litres. While the South African engine line-up will be confirmed closer to launch, the initial European range offers two engine choices in the form of a 1.5-litre TFSI turbopetrol and a 2-litre TDI turbodiesel. The petrol model, badged 35 TFSI, is good for 110kW and can be paired with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed S tronic transmission. In the latter case, the engine is connected to a 45-volt mild hybrid system, which also offers a 50Nm overboost function.

A more affordable 1-litre, three-cylinder TFSI unit is set to join the line-up at a later date.

On the diesel front, the 35 TDI model also offers 110kW, and is mated to Audi’s seven-speed S-Tronic transmission.

Customers have a few options to play with when it comes to suspension, with adaptive damping and a 10mm lower sports suspension system being available as options.

Like its new Sportback sibling, the interior changes are fairly radical, with a bigger and more central infotainment system and Lamborghini-like air vents that protrude above the dash top.

What’s most impressive, however, is that the new MMI operating system has ten times more computing power than its predecessor. In addition to a beefed up navigation system with high-resolution Google Earth images, the system offers car-to-infrastructure services (in Europe) that allow the vehicle to communicate with traffic lights and find parking spots.

Owners will also be able to lock and unlock the car, as well as start the engine, through their Android phone when the Audi Connect Key is specified.

The A3 Sedan is set to go on sale in Europe around midyear, with South African timing to be confirmed shortly.

IOL Motoring



