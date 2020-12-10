New Audi A5 and S5 arrive with fresh look, new tech: SA prices

JOHANNESBURG - Audi’s A4 and S4 sedans were recently handed a midlife makeover, and now it’s the turn of their sexier A5 and S5 cousins to get some automotive botox for the 2021 model year. Priced from R751 000 to R1 152 000, the A5 and S5 line-up offers three body styles as before - two-door Coupe, five-door Sportback and Cabriolet, albeit the latter is only available in S5 flavour. The vehicles receive a subtle design makeover on the outside as well as a more modern infotainment system on the inside. Upfront you’ll see a new bumper, housing a flatter and wider grille, while new ventilation slits above it hark back to the legendary Audi Sport quattro of the 1980s. Matrix LED headlights are also part of the deal here, as are new LED rear lights with dynamic turn signals. While you won’t notice any major design changes in the cabin, the A5/S5 models do receive a new MMI touch infotainment system, where the previous console-mounted rotary dial makes way for touchscreen functionality, with acoustic feedback. The navigation system has also been made more user-friendly, according to Audi, with new functions such as route suggestions based on previous trips. Furthermore, all A5 and S5 models ship with the Audi connect roof module, which enables immediate and online connectivity to Audi’s roadside assistance and emergency call centre at the press of a button. Audi connect also offers real-time information for navigation and infotainment as part of the Technology Package and drivers can also use the myAudi app to send destinations directly to the car. The aforementioned app enables various remote services too.

Three options packs on offer

Following the trend set by other recently launched Audi models, the A5 and S5 range can be ordered with options packages such as:

Technology: MMI navigation plus with MMI touch, Audi connect full functionality and contour ambient lighting.

Comfort: electric front seats, seat heaters, rear view camera and storage package.

Sport: flat bottomed multi-function steering wheel in 3 spoke design with shift paddles, sport seats and black lining.

Three engine options

Buyers essentially get to choose from three engine options, these being a pair of 2-litre turbocharged units (petrol and diesel) and a 3-litre turbopetrol in the S5.

The 2-litre petrol unit fitted to models badged 40 TFSI produce 140kW and 320Nm, with Audi claiming a 7.3 second 0-100km/h time.

This and the 40 TDI badged diesel models, which boast 140kW and 400Nm, are both available in Coupe and Sportback guise, but whereas the petrol motor powers the front wheels only, the TDI ships as standard with Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive system. These derivatives get from 0-100 in 7.6 seconds, according to Audi.

2021 Audi S5 Coupe.

But the real performance star of the range is the S5 quattro, available with all three bodystyles and powered by a 3-litre V6 turbopetrol engine that produces 260kW and 500Nm. These models will surge to 100 in a claimed 4.7 seconds.

While the four-cylinder engines are paired with Audi’s S Tronic dual-clutch automated transmission as standard, the S5s have a more conventional ‘Tiptronic’ autobox.

