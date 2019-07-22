Johannesburg - Audi South Africa has released pricing for its second-generation Q3 compact SUV ahead of its local launch in late August. Not only does it boast a more striking design inspired by the Q8, but it’s also all change beneath the skin - whereas its predecessor was based on the VW Golf 5 architecture, the new Q3 shifts onto the group’s MQB platform.

The newcomer is bigger too, gaining 97mm in length, with 77mm of that going into the wheelbase for increased legroom, while the width increases by 25mm, and overall height has been reduced by 5mm. It’s more versatile too, thanks to a sliding rear seat that allows boot space to vary between 530 and 675 litres, depending on its position.

Local pricing starts at R565 000, and the local website currently lists only one engine option in the form of Audi’s 1.5-litre turbopetrol, badged 35 TFSI and with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm. Power goes to the front wheels through a standard seven-speed S Tronic dual clutch gearbox and Audi claims a zero to 100km/h time of 8.9 seconds.

In addition to the standard base specification, Audi is offering Advanced and S Line trim grades.

All models now come standard with a basic digital instrument cluster, but buyers still have to pay an extra R3900 for the fancier Audi Virtual Cockpit system with additional functions.

Also fitted across the board is an MMI sound system, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, multi-function steering wheel, automatic LED headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather and leatherette seat upholstery combination, ambient lighting package and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Advanced and S Line trim packages bring 18-inch alloys to the party, and other unique styling enhancements.

Of course, there are plenty of extras available, including 360 degree cameras (R13 500), High-beam assist (R2300), Lane Departure Warning (R5800), electric tailgate (R6600), Comfort key (R7500) and Audi Drive Select (R3300) among others.

Buyers can also opt for a R33 000 Technology Package that includes MMI Navigation Plus, Virtual Cockpit Plus, Contour ambient lighting and ‘aluminium look’ interior trim.

Also available is a Comfort Package, at R21 500, that includes the aforementioned electric tailgate as well as four-way lumbar support and heating for the front seats and additional storage and luggage accessories.

AUDI Q3 PRICES

35 TFSI S tronic - R565 000

35 TFSI Advanced S tronic - R585 000

35 TFSI S Line S tronic - R599 000

IOL Motoring



