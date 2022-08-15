New Bentley Batur will be ‘extraordinary’ and infinitely customisable

Its latest creation, the Bentley Mulliner Batur, will be revealed in full at the Monterey Car Week this weekend, and the carmaker has released a preview rendering of the new two-door coupe ahead of the event.

Following up on the Bacalar roadster, of which just 12 were produced, the Batur promises to usher in a new design language for the British marque. This will shape future Bentley models, including the electric cars that are due from 2025 onwards, but the Batur instead celebrates the company’s renowned W12 engine. No outputs have been released as yet, but Bentley says it will be its most powerful W12 to date, which means it will offer even more than the Bacalar’s 485kW.

“The Batur celebrates Bentley’s iconic W12 engine, with an iteration producing more power and torque than ever before. With Bentley on its Beyond100 journey to become the most sustainable luxury mobility company in the world, the W12 is entering its twilight years – but not before it powers the Batur to being the ultimate Bentley grand tourer,” Bentley said, adding that it will also offer the company’s most advanced chassis system ever.

The exclusive new sports car will also be infinitely customisable, Bentley says, and clients will be able to specify the colour and finish of every single surface and component. This even includes the option of 3d printed 18K gold, while those with a more sustainable mindset will have the options of natural fibre composites and low-CO2 leather.