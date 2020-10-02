New BMW 5 Series here soon: South African prices and specs

JOHANNESBURG - BMW’s facelifted 5 Series is set to reach South Africa later in the fourth quarter, but the company has released pricing ahead of its launch.

The new 5 Series hits the road with a revised range in four basic flavours. The base 520d and 530i are both priced at R930 200, while those seeking more in the way of performance will have to stretch to the M550i xDrive, at R1 411 400, or the new M5 Competition, at R2 187 400.

The new 5 Series can be distinguished by its wider grille, slimmer LED headlights with optional matrix technology and fresh taillight clusters that have a three-dimensional look. BMW is also offering new alloy wheel designs, in 18- to 20-inch size.

BMW has also rejigged the local range. While the 520d continues at base level with its 140kW, 400Nm 2-litre turbodiesel engine, BMW has dropped the previous 540i six-cylinder petrol model in favour of a new 530i, which is powered by a 2-litre turbpetrol that’s good for 185kW and 350Nm. The M550i xDrive all-wheel drive model continues as before, with power coming from a 4.4-litre turbocharged V8 with 390kW and 750Nm on tap, as does the M5 Competition, with its 460kW, 750Nm outputs.

The M5 also gets some chassis updates, including new shock absorbers pinched from the M8 Gran Coupé.