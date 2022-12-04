New BMW M2: South African pricing announced ahead of 2023 launch

Johannesburg - The new BMW M2 Coupe is set to hit South African shores during the second quarter of 2023, and the company has also confirmed an indicative price tag of R1 503 795. Like its predecessor, the new M2 is one of the few modern BMWs that remains true to the fundamentals of the original 2002 Turbo, with power going to the rear wheels only. BMW is also offering the option of a six-speed manual gearbox, although the firm’s eight speed autobox will also be available.

Story continues below Advertisement

Power comes from a heavily revised 3.0-litre turbopetrol motor that produces 338kW at 6 250rpm and 550Nm from 2 650rpm, and the straight-six engine will resline at 7 200rpm if asked. BMW claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.1 seconds for the auto model. To sharpen up the handling BMW’s motorsport division has thrown in a rear axle Active M Differential, which can generate a locking effect of up to 100%. Not only does it improve the power transfer when you’re accelerating out of corners, but it also helps maintain traction when the left and right wheels are faced with different levels of adhesion. Adaptive M suspension, with electronically controlled dampers, is also standard on the new BMW M2, as is the variable-ratio M Servotronic steering and specially-adapted stability control with M Dynamic mode. Furthermore, there’s a mixed-size wheel and tyre package, with 19-inch wheels up front and 20-inch rear wheels.

The cabin comes with M-specific displays for the standard dual-screen BMW Curved Display system, and which also features the latest-generation Intelligent Personal Assistant and iDrive systems. The standard sports seats are upholstered in a combination of Sensatec and Alcantara, but you’re probably going to want the optional M Sports seats with integrated headrests, or better yet if the budget allows, BMW’s M Carbon bucket seats that use carbon fibre-reinforced plastic to shave around 10kg off of the car’s overall weight. Stay tuned for more info nearer to launch.