New BMW M3 CS unleashed with more power, less bulk

Munich - The BMW M3 CS is back to answer the prayers of those seeking a ferocious yet agile and practical M car, and the latest-generation sedan brings more power and less weight to the equation. But hurry, stocks are limited, as they say in the infomercials. Our contact at BMW says just 20 units have been allocated to South Africa, and they’re likely to arrive around the third quarter of this year.

The new-generation BMW M3 CS is powered by BMW’s 3.0-litre straight-six turbopetrol motor, which has been extensively upgraded to produce 405kW at 6 250rpm, which is a 30kW increase over the M3 Competition, while maximum torque remains at 650Nm. To achieve these power gains, engineers raised the maximum pressure of the two turbochargers from 1.7 to 2.1 bar and also made some adjustments to the engine management system. What this all translates to out on the street is a 3.4 second 0-100km/h sprint time (a 0.1 second improvement over the M3 Comp) and the electronically limited top speed has been raised from 290km/h to 302km/h - but don’t try that unless you’re on the Autobahn and conditions allow.

As Lotus founder Colin Chapman would have said, the BMW M3 CS has also added speed by adding lightness, and thanks to its extensive weight-saving measures the vehicle weighs 20kg less than the M3 Competition. The roof, bonnet, front splitter, mirror caps, diffuser and rear spoiler are all made from carbon fibre, and you’ll find plenty of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the cabin, while the standard M Carbon bucket seats also do their bit. Customers seeking an even more rigid car can opt for a package that includes high-precision strut braces for the engine compartment.

Power goes to all four wheels through an eight-speed M Steptronic gearbox and a rearward-bias xDrive all-wheel drive system, which teams up with a fully variable Active M Differential to maximise agility. Drivers can choose between 4WD and 4WD Sport modes, and if you find a safe spot to do some drifting, there’s also a 2WD mode. As you’d expect from something wearing a CS badge, the suspension and steering have been specifically tuned for this model, and M Carbon ceramic brakes are also part of the deal here, with callipers in matt Golf or Red. The BMW M3 CS rolls on M light alloy wheels with a unique V-spoke design, which measure 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the back. There are plenty of other exclusive exterior design features, including exposed carbon-fibre surfaces, a unique grille with fewer louvres and the obligatory M3 CS badging.

