New BMW M4 Coupe teased ahead of September debut

MUNICH - We’ve already seen the ‘regular’ versions of BMW’s new 4 Series Coupe (with a grill that size, how could you not have?) and now the Bavarian carmaker is getting ready to pull the covers off the highly anticipated M4 versions.

That will happen in September, but BMW is giving us an early taste of the M4 with these teaser pics, which show off the performance model’s distinctive grille design, which has horizontal slats.

BMW has already revealed the engine details for the M4 and as per the upcoming M3 Sedan, its upgraded three-litre straight-six turbopetrol engine will produce 375kW in the Competition version, which is a good 44kW more than its predecessor managed, while the ‘regular’ M4 will be tuned to 353kW, which is a 36kW improvement. Maximum torque is listed at 650Nm for both, which is a good 100Nm more than before.

Good news for purists is that manual transmission is making a comeback, and this will be the only option for those opting for the 353kW model. The Competition version, meanwhile, will ship with BMW’s 8-speed M Steptronic transmission as standard.

Unlike the M5, both M4 variants will retain their rear-wheel drive layout, but the Competition version will be offered with all-wheel drive at a later stage, hopefully with a RWD drift mode too.