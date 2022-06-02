New BMW X1 and electric iX1 confirmed for South Africa

Munich - The third-generation BMW X1 has been revealed, and to keep with the electrified times it now has a fully-electric sibling called the iX1. Both are bound for South Africa, with regular BMW X1 models due in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the iX1 scheduled for the third quarter of 2023. Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch, but with the BMW i3 being discontinued soon the iX1 will inevitably become BMW SA’s most affordable EV product.

The iX1 will only be offered in xDrive30 form at launch, with a two-motor all-wheel drive system delivering a combined 230kW and 494Nm to all four wheels, and allowing a (claimed) 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.7 seconds. BMW estimates a range of between 413 and 438km between charges. As for the internal combustion versions, it appears South Africa will get two front-wheel drive options at launch. These are the sDrive18i that’s powered by a three-cylinder turbopetrol with 115kW on tap, and a four-cylinder turbodiesel sDrive18d model that’s good for 110kW. Both feature 48V mild hybrid technology, with a small electric motor integrated into the seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Overseas the BMW X1 will also be offered in BMW X1 xDrive23 all-wheel drive form, powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol that produces 160kW. There’s also a high-performance xDrive23d diesel model, offering 155kW. A significant digital upgrade The redesigned cabin of the new BMW X1 has seen a significant digital upgrade, with BMW’s Operating System 8 and new iDrive system filtering down to this base SUV model.

It combines BMW’s wide-screen Curved Display with the Intelligent Personal Assistant, which has gained additional skills according to the carmaker. Thanks to the broad-based digitalisation of the cabin, the number of physical buttons and switches has been significantly reduced. There’s also a new My Modes function which combines individually selectable vehicle settings with matching “experience worlds” for the cabin. BMW is furthermore offering an Augmented View function as an optional add-on for the cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system. An added bonus for today’s selfie generation is the fitment of an interior camera that makes it possible to take snapshots of the occupants or have images of the interior sent to the vehicle owner’s smartphone.

BMW is also offering a wide range of optional driver assistance features, such as Active Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, BMW Head-Up Display and Remote 3D View. Watch this space for more information on the new BMW X1 later this year. IOL Motoring