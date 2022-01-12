New Citroen C5 Aircross revealed: Tiguan rival gets fresh face, smarter cabin
Paris - The Citroen C5 Aircross, which presents itself as a quirky Gallic alternative to the usual midsize SUV suspects like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Toyota Rav4, has been given a significant refresh for 2022.
The facelift includes a completely redesigned front end that does away with the split headlight design that modern Citroens are known for. The front lights are now integrated into a 3D unit, with a double decker lighting signature that flows into the new grille. Here you’ll see a new interpretation of Citroen’s double chevron logo.
The silhouette remains unchanged, apart from redesigned 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, while the rear end gains a new LED taillight signature.
The cockpit gets a complete redesign, with the central air vents now taking a horizontal format below the new, and larger, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The central screen is now positioned higher on the dashboard, and vehicle also comes with a customisable 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster.
Furthermore, customers can look forward to Citroen’s new-generation Advanced Comfort seats that boast high-density foam and a strategic structure.
The Citroen C5 Aircross is available with 19 driver assistance gadgets, including the Highway Driver Assist system that allows for Level 2 semi-autonomous driving.
Citroen hasn’t mentioned any engine changes so it’s likely that the current line-up will continue as is. In South Africa, all models are sold with the familiar 1.6-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 121kW and 240Nm. European customers can also opt for a plug-in hybrid variant that allows for a claimed range of around 55km on a single charge.
The current Citroen C5 Aircross is priced from R549 900 in South Africa; at this stage there is no word on when the new version will arrive on local shores.