São Bernardo, Brazil - Volkswagen’s Brazilian division has released fresh teaser images and new information on the company’s forthcoming compact SUV that’s set to be revealed in full on October 25. Meanwhile VWSA has confirmed to us that the T-Cross is set to be launched in South Africa during the second half of 2019.

Like most modern VWs, the T-Cross will be based on the company’s MQB architecture, although its closest relative is essentially the Polo. It’ll go up against compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Honda HR-V.

However, the exact size of the T-Cross you purchase will depend on what part of the planet you live on. Brazil, China and other emerging markets will receive a larger version, with a largest-in-class wheelbase of 2651mm - a whole 88mm more than the European version. Boot volume is variable between 373 and 420 litres, says VW Brazil.

We’re currently awaiting confirmation on which version of the T-Cross will come to South Africa.

We’ll have to wait until closer to launch for the local pricing as well as engine and specification mix, but a good bet on the engine front is the latest 1-litre three-cylinder turbopetrol as fitted to the Polo. VW Brazil has confirmed two ethanol-powered TSI options, with outputs of 94kW and 110kW.

The division has also confirmed that the T-Cross will be available with VW’s Active Info Display digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment systems up to 20cm, while four USB ports (two in the back) will allow all occupants to keep their devices charged up.

Various two-tone exterior and interior colour combinations will be available for those wanting to make their T-Cross stand out a little more.

IOL Motoring



