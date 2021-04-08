New EcoSport Black adds affordable flair to Ford’s compact SUV range

PRETORIA - Ford has added some flavour to its compact SUV line-up with the new EcoSport Black, and unlike many other sporty editions, this one does not force you to shop at the expensive end of the range.

The new Ford EcoSport Black is based on the 1.5-litre Ambiente auto model, which makes it the fourth cheapest in the range of eight derivatives. Priced at R336 900, the EcoSport Black commands a R14 000 premium over the model it’s based on, and costs R10 000 less than the 1.0T Trend variant.

Setting it apart from the base-spec Ambiente trim is a black finish for the skid plate and front grille as well as black decals on the bonnet and doors. The roof and mirrors are also finished in black, as are the 16-inch alloy wheels, which replace the 15” steelies fitted to the aforementioned entry model.

Customers can choose from five exterior colours: Canyon Ridge, Diamond White, Moondust Silver, Smoke and Blue Lightning.

Power comes from the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 91kW and 151Nm, with power going to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.