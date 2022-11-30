New Ford Ranger Platinum revealed abroad, and it’s one larney bakkie

International – The Ford Ranger Platinum has been revealed in Europe and Australia, and it promises to be the company’s most luxurious one-tonner ever. Until now the Platinum nameplate has been reserved for Ford’s larger SUV models and the F-150 pick-up in North America, but now the carmaker is offering this premium package on its smaller one-tonner.

We’re awaiting confirmation on whether it is destined for South Africa, but given that our Silverton plant supplies Europe’s Rangers, with the platinum set to go on sale there from March 2023, we reckon there’s a good chance. The Ford Ranger Platinum is available only with the new 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, which produces 177kW and 600Nm, and it’s set apart by a glut of high-end exterior and interior features. On the outside it is distinguished by bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season tyres, a unique grille, silk chrome exterior accents, black painted roof, Matrix LED headlights and ‘Platinum’ badging on the bonnet, front doors and tailgate.

Moving inside, occupants are treated to a B&O premium sound system as well as quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and 10-way power operation for the front occupants. These seats as well as the floor mats and upper glovebox have Platinum branding. The electronics package in this model includes a 12.4-inch colour digital instrument cluster and 12.0-inch multi-function touchscreen infotainment system. Ford has improved the convenience factor too, with an auxiliary switch bank, power roller shutter and a new flexible rack system. The latter consists of folding roof racks as well as a patent-pending sliding load rack, which can be operated by one person and which locks into five different positions along the length of the load box.

Furthermore, the roof racks feature crossbars that swing across the roof when needed, can be adjusted to two different lengths, and then stored away in the roof rails when not being used. “Ranger Platinum is focused on owners who need a work truck that combines both premium luxury for the family, and the flexibility of a work truck for their business,” said Ian Foston, chief platform engineer for the Ranger. “We’ve really focused on creating a premium exterior and gold-class interior experience with Ranger Platinum.” The new Ford Ranger is being launched in South Africa in early December, so watch this space for pricing and driving impressions in the next two weeks. The initial range won’t include the new Platinum model, but this could follow later.