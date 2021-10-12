New Ford Tourneo Connect revealed, and it’s based on the VW Caddy

Cologne, Germany - It’s a well known fact that the next-generation Volkswagen Amarok will be based around the new Ford Ranger, with both due to be built in South Africa. However, the partnership works both ways and its first fruit comes in the form of the new Ford Tourneo Connect, which is in fact closely based on the Volkswagen Caddy. Revealed for the European market on Tuesday, the Ford Tourneo Connect will be available in a wide range of variants, offering two wheelbase choices and three specification grades. These take the form of Active, Titanium and Sport, with each offering a unique styling package that even includes bonnet stripes and darkened alloy wheels in the case of the latter.

So far Ford has only shown the new model in people-mover guise, in which it offers seating for up to seven occupants, but a panel van version is also likely to be revealed soon. However even in the ‘bus’ guise that we see here, the Ford Tourneo can be rather useful as a load-lugger, with the second and third seating rows capable of being folded, tumbled or removed completely, to offer up to 3.1m3 of load space. What’s more the front passenger seat can fold flat to enable a three-metre-long load space that accommodates items such as kayaks and flat-pack furniture. The cockpit is very much a Volkswagen Caddy affair, and buyers can go the full digital route with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

An online navigation system is also available, using cloud data, as are driver assistance features such as Active Cruise Control, Active Park Assist and Blind Spot Information system. European customers can choose from three turbocharged engines. The only petrol option is a 1.5-litre unit that produces 84kW and 220Nm, and the 2.0-litre diesel is available in 82kW/280Nm and 90kW/320Nm guises. All Ford Tourneo Connect models are fitted with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a seven-speed dual-clutch autobox is offered as an option. All-wheel drive is also available, for the first time in this model.