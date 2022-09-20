New Ford Transit Connect: Diesel or electric power, ingenious steering wheel ‘table’

Hanover, Germany - Ford, through its Pro division for commercial vehicles, pulled the covers off its new-generation Transit Connect range at the IAA Transportation Show in Hanover this week. Built on a fresh platform that’s also set to underpin the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter, the new Ford Transit Custom gives customers the choice of three distinct powertrains: electric, plug-in hybrid and diesel.

Inside the new Transit you’ll find a standard 5G modem and Ford’s Sync4 infotainment system complete with a 13-inch touchscreen. It’s also home to some interesting and innovative features, including a steering wheel that can tilt upwards to double as a work surface or eating table. Ford Pro is further sweetening the deal with a range of connective services, including end-to-end charging solutions, telematics management support and the FordLiive connected uptime system, which helps customers to manage their fleets with greater efficiency. Furthermore, the vehicle’s electronics architecture has been purpose-designed to accommodate the aftermarket conversions and modifications that are common in this segment.

For the battery-powered E-Transit Custom, Ford Pro is targeting a driving range of 380km between charges and the vehicle will also boast 125kW fast charging capability. The plug-in hybrid variant pairs a 2.5-litre normally aspirated Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an electric motor and a 11.8kWh battery to allow a range of up to 57kW on electric power alone, and it also offers 2.3kW of power for tools and other equipment needed on work sites. Those customers who prefer diesel power can opt for Ford’s latest EcoBlue diesel engines in four output levels: 81kW, 100kW, 110kW and 125kW. Depending on the variant buyers can choose between six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions and all-wheel drive is also offered for the first time in this model.

South African availability has not been confirmed as yet, but it’s likely that our market will get some of the diesel variants to replace the current TDCi models. Customers are also spoiled for choice when it comes to size configurations, with Ford offering four different sizes that mix two lengths and two roof heights. Although we won’t necessarily get all spec variants in Mzansi, Ford of Europe is offering the new Transit Custom in a wide variety of trim grades, from Base, to Trend, Limited, Active, Trail and Sport.

“Our all-new E-Transit Custom is going to help more small businesses than ever transition to all-electric,” said Ford Pro General Manager Hans Schep. “And for those businesses not yet ready or able to go all-electric, the all-new Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid and EcoBlue variants will still boost productivity, supported by an all-new architecture and the Ford Pro ecosystem of intelligent, connected solutions," Schep added. IOL Motoring