New-generation Honda Civic unveiled in prototype form

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA - Honda is getting ready to unleash its 11th generation Civic and the ‘prototype’ that you see here is a very clear indication of how the sedan version will look when it goes into production in 2021.

In design terms the new Civic sedan is an evolution of the current generation, while also gaining some mature inspiration from the larger Accord. Honda says the four-door will be followed by a hatchback variant, and the carmaker has also confirmed that a new Type R version is in the works too, although no powertrain details have been released as yet.

While not elaborating on the mechanicals or tech, Honda says the new-generation Civic will build on the appeal of the current model with “an even sportier, fun-to-drive new chassis, more powerful and fuel-efficient powertrains, multiple new Civic-first features and technologies, and further advances in active and passive safety features and performance”.

Simplified, digitised cabin

While the exterior is something of an evolution, Honda is making more dramatic changes to the cabin, by reimagining the clean and uncluttered lines of earlier Civic generations (which wore Ballade badges in South Africa) while also following modern digitisation trends. To that end, the new Civic will come with a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a 22.8cm full-HD central infotainment system perched at the top of the dashboard.