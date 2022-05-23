New-generation, SA-bound Mahindra Scorpio SUV uncovered

Mumbai - Mahindra has released the first pictures of its all-new Scorpio-N ahead of its official launch in India, which is set to take place on 27 June. The redesigned SUV is also set to reach South African shores, following the local arrival of the more upmarket XUV700 that’s due in mid 2022, so it’s quite possible that the new Mahindra Scorpio will reach our shores before the end of this year.

The current Scorpio model has been around for two decades now, so it’s no surprise that the new version shifts onto a brand new body-on-frame platform. This means the newcomer can still present itself as a more rugged alternative to the unibody XUV700 flagship. Incidentally the current Scorpio SUV will soldier on alongside the new model as the Scorpio Classic and we assume that same applies the the bakkie version, which is partially assembled in South Africa. Although if you’re like us you’re probably already imagining what a pick-up version of the new Scorpio will look like. Mahindra says the new Scorpio will be sold with both petrol and diesel engine options. Mahindra has yet to announce the specifics, but it is widely expected to mirror the new XUV700 in offering a choice between a revised 2.2-litre turbodiesel and and 2.0-litre turbopetrol unit.

We have yet to see what the cabin looks like, but Mahindra promises it will boast “advanced modern features and latest technology”. The company also makes the bold claim that its new SUV will redefine the D-Segment SUV category, while appealing to young and tech-savvy customers. The All-New Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India, yet again,” says Mahindra Automotive President Veejay Nakra. “With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs.”

