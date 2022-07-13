New Haval Cool Dog is a rugged-looking compact SUV that we really want to see in SA

Baoding, China - If the Suzuki Jimny is too small and the Mercedes G-Class too big and expensive, the new Haval Cool Dog could fit perfectly into your adventure-ready garage. The new SUV was revealed exclusively to Chinese media this week, and thus far there is no official confirmation that it’s heading to South Africa. However there are rumours that it’s on the radar for other global markets such as Australia, so local introduction certainly can’t be ruled out at this stage.

The macho-looking SUV, which reminds us a bit of the Ford Bronco, measures 4520mm in length and 1875mm in width, making it similar in size to the Volkswagen Tiguan and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, although the Haval will no doubt pitched as a more rugged alternative to these compact SUVs. According to Chinese website Autohome, the Haval Cool Dog is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces 135kW. It’s paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and four-wheel drive is reportedly optional. It may look rough and ready on the outside, but the cabin looks modern and plush, with its large central infotainment system, 18-speaker premium sound system and 64-colour ambient lighting. And if you mistook this for some kind of ‘toxically masculine’ machine, consider that there is also a fragrance dispenser, according to Autohome.