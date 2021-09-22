New Honda BR-V revealed in Indonesia with more assertive design

JAKARTA - The second-generation Honda BR-V compact SUV has been revealed in Indonesia, sporting a more assertive design and modernised cabin tech. We’re currently awaiting confirmation on whether the new model is heading to South Africa, but given how popular the first generation was, we’d imagine the local importer would be keen to bring this one here if it can secure right-hand drive production.

Whereas the original Honda BR-V looked very much like an MPV trying to be an SUV, the new model does a far better job at pulling off the rugged look, in our opinion. It also helps that Honda has upgraded to 17-inch alloy wheels, which do a better job at filling the wheel arches. However, the new Honda BR-V still holds up the MPV side of the equation, and like its predecessor, it seats seven occupants, but pays more attention to the screen addictions of the modern human race with additional 12V power outlets, now covering the second and third rows of seating. Powering the new Honda BR-V is the familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine, which produces 89kW at 6600rpm and 145Nm at 4300 revs. As before, power goes to the front wheels only. Buyers can choose between a manual gearbox and a new CVT continuously variable transmission that’s said to offer improved efficiency.