New Honda Civic Type R has Golf R power, Honda reveals

Tokyo - When Honda whipped the covers off its new-generation Type R hatchback last month, fans were left feeling powerless because the Japanese carmaker did not release any output figures. Now Honda has finally told us that the evolved 2.0-litre turbocharged VTEC fitted to the new model is good for 235kW, which is 7kW more than the current model musters and a match for the Volkswagen Golf R, which is albeit not strictly a direct rival due to its all-wheel drive configuration. The Japanese company has also confirmed a torque output of 420Nm for the Type R, which is 20Nm more than both its predecessor and the new Golf R offer.

The revised K20C1 motor boasts a new turbocharger, while the air intake rate has been improved too. The new Type R is also promising a more lively soundtrack, thanks to an active exhaust valve that opens at higher rpm to amplify the sound of the VTEC engine. Power goes to the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, while a lighter flywheel and recalibrated rev-matching system are in place to sharpen the driving experience. As for the handling side of things, the new Type R benefits from the significantly more rigid body structure of the 11th-generation Civic, while the dual-axis strut front and multi-link rear suspension systems have been sharpened to improve stability and steering feel.

Drivers can seamlessly switch between four pre-set performance settings, selecting different modes for the engine, steering, suspension and engine sound. In addition to Comfort, Sport and +R modes, a new ‘Individual’ mode enables customisation of the driving experience. Drivers sit lower than before in new lightweight, generously bolstered sport seats with faux-suede upholstery. A unique cabin feature is the LogR performance data logger, which allows drivers to monitor and record numerous performance parameters in real time during circuit driving. The new Honda Civic Type R is being launched in Japan on 2 September, before being rolled out to other markets in the coming months. Honda SA has previously confirmed that the new Type R is in the planning for the local market, but no timing has been released as yet.