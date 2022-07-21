New Honda Civic Type R reveal leaves fans feeling powerless

Tokyo - As promised, and after about a thousand teaser posts, Honda has lifted the lid on the all-new Civic Type R. Not only do we get to see how it looks in the flesh, but Honda has also released some technical information, including detailed descriptions of the engine enhancements that were made, but the power output and performance figures remain a mystery for now.

Story continues below Advertisement

We do know that in prototype form the new Civic Type R has already broken the front-wheel drive lap record at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan and previously Honda has described the new hot hatch as its most powerful ever. For the record the 2.0-litre turbo VTEC fitted to the current Type R produces 228kW and 400Nm. “The Honda Civic Type R is renowned for its powerful, highly responsive and high revving engines,” Honda said. “The new model builds on the award-winning basis of its predecessor by evolving the 17YM Type-R's famed engine even further to deliver the fastest, most addictive yet secure and rewarding drive in the model's history.”

Powertrain changes include a revised turbocharger featuring a new turbine optimised to boost power and improve airflow, as well as a more compact housing to improve overall unit efficiency. This, and the revised exhaust system, lead to an improved power-to-weight ratio as well as increased torque and a higher top speed, Honda says. The car’s cooling system has been enhanced too, with an upgraded radiator that aims to keep things cool for longer during prolonged hard use. Cementing its reputation as a vehicle for driving enthusiasts only, the new Honda Civic Type R will once again be available with manual transmission only. Honda has optimised this six-speed gearbox as well as the rev-match system with auto blip to ensure “perfectly paired rev-matching” when shifting down.

Story continues below Advertisement

Honda also speaks of an upgraded Brembo braking system which retains the two-piece discs from the previous generation. The new Honda Civic Type R is fitted with matte black 19-inch alloy wheels wearing unique Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. As for the exterior design, it’s arguably not as shouty as previous versions, but Honda has still installed a unique aerodynamic design package that includes a unique bumper and grille, large rear diffuser and a dramatic ‘wing’ spoiler for those occasions when the motel didn’t supply you with a board to iron your shirts on. Of course the new wing, which has been angled rearward to suppress air resistance, also increases downforce.

Story continues below Advertisement

Exterior paint options include the signature Championship White as well as Rallye Red, Racing Blue, Sonic Grey Pearls and Crystal Black. Cabin enhancements include lightweight front sports seats with suede-effect upholstery and there’s also an updated ‘Honda LogR’ data logger that can send comprehensive performance and dynamic data to your smartphone in real time using the vehicle’s various sensors. In terms of driving modes, the existing Comfort, Sport and +R pre-selected settings for the engine, steering, suspension and engine noise have been joined by a new ‘Individual’ mode that allows drivers to mix things up to their preference.

Story continues below Advertisement