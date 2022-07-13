New Honda CR-V revealed with smarter look and fresh tech

Torrance, California - Honda has pulled the covers off its all-new CR-V, and not only does the midsize Rav4 rival look more sophisticated but it also debuts new hybrid tech and a more digitised cabin. Only the US-spec model has been revealed as yet (this is an important market for Honda as the CR-V has been the country’s most popular SUV for 25 years now), but most of what you see here should filter through to global models.

Customers can choose between a revised version of the current 1.5-litre turbopetrol engine and an all-new hybrid drivetrain. The 1.5T engine now produces 142kW and is paired with a heavily revised CVT gearbox which is said to offer significant driveability and performance improvements. But the more efficient option is a new, fourth-generation two-motor hybrid system, which Honda says will account for half of all sales. The system pairs a revised 2.0-litre direct injection Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine with two electric motors to offer a system output of 152kW. Honda’s engineers have also made improvements to the real-time all-wheel drive system, which has an Intelligent Control System that improves traction management in slippery conditions. Hill Descent Control is also available for the first time.

The cabin of the new Honda CR-V has been significantly modernised with a minimalist and highly digitised cockpit architecture similar to that seen in the new Civic. Digital instrumentation is standard and top models boast a 9.0-inch high-definition touchscreen infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto. Driver assistance comes in the form of a standard Honda Sensing System, which uses a new wide-view camera and radar system to offer semi-autonomous driving capability, including a new Traffic Jam Assist and Low-Speed Braking Control. In terms of size, the new Honda CR-V is 68mm longer and 10mm wider than the current model, with 40mm going into the wheelbase. The increased dimensions ensure “notably larger” front-to-rear-seat couple distance as well as more rear seat legroom (+15mm), according to Honda.

What’s more, the steering wheel angle is now more sedan-like, while the new ‘Body Stabilising Seats’ are claimed to reduce fatigue over longer journeys. “More stylish, more rugged, more tech and more fun-to-drive, this 6th generation CR-V will be best in class in a large segment where that really matters,” claims American Honda assistant vice-president Mike Kistemaker. South African availability, specifications and pricing will be announced at a later date.