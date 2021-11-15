New Honda SUV RS concept is said to preview the WR-V replacement

Revealed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show recently, the Honda SUV RS concept was jointly developed by Honda’s Asia Pacific R&D department and Honda Indonesia. The production model is reportedly being designed as a new compact SUV model for emerging markets.

Jakarta - Honda is believed to be working on a new compact SUV to replace the current WR-V, and word on the street is that this new concept vehicle gives us a taste of what’s to come.

It’s too early to say whether the upcoming model, said to be called the ZR-V, will come to South Africa, but it would certainly make an interesting alternative to other compact high-riders like the Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Venue.

Honda hasn’t shared any technical information as yet, but various sources suggest that it will be powered by the company’s familiar 1.5-litre normally aspirated VTEC engine, which produces 88kW. That would certainly be the logical choice, and a huge improvement over the 1.2-litre engine that makes the current WR-V notably underpowered, but it would be a pleasant surprise if Honda’s more modern 1.0-litre turbopetrol engine was also part of the mix.

“SUV segment is currently very growing in Indonesia and customers like the character of a sportier car to suit various activities and road conditions,” said regional director Takehiro Watanabe. “Sport Utility Vehicles are becoming more sporty by applying the RS character which has been very well received by customers in Indonesia. We are very proud to make Indonesia the first in the world to introduce the Honda SUV RS Concept.”