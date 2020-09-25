New Hyundai i30 N revealed with dual-clutch gearbox and more urge

SEOUL - Just as Volkswagen prepares to launch its hotly-anticipated eighth-generation Golf GTI, Korea’s new-to-the-party i30 N is also getting a makeover. Following hot on the heels of the facelifted i30 hatchback models, the i30 N performance hatch gets a sharper face as well as a little more power and the option of a dual-clutch gearbox for the first time. According to Hyundai, the i30N’s tweaked 2-litre turbopetrol engine now pushes 206kW and 392Nm, versus the current car’s 202kW and 353Nm. The result, out on the street, is a 0-100km/h sprint time of 5.9 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds faster than before, according to Hyundai. The upgraded engine also boasts a flatter torque curve, with more twisting force available at lower rpm. While the six-speed manual gearbox is still offered, buyers can now opt for an eight-speed DCT dual-clutch automated transmission. This gearbox offers three new N performance modes, namely N Grin Shift, N Power Shift and N Track Sense Shift, and drivers can also swop cogs themselves via the steering-mounted paddles.

As before, there’s also a ‘Grin Control System’ that allows drivers to tailor the car’s dynamic systems through five driving modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom.

Hyundai has upgraded the chassis too, with the electronically controlled suspension and steering systems being retuned for the facelifted model, to improve both ride and handling characteristics.

What else is new for 2021?

On the outside, the new i30 N can be distinguished by its larger and shapelier grille, as well as sharply sculpted redesigned headlights and fresh LED taillights.

As for the cabin, the i30 N now comes with the option of N Light seats, which are 2.2kg lighter than the standard seats and upholstered in a combination of leather and Alcantara.

The dashboard gets some subtle enhancements, such as redesigned air vents with chrome trim and a new 26cm touchscreen infotainment system.

Drivers attending track days will also appreciate the Performance Driving Data System that allows them to monitor their track skills. This system saves and displays driving data, including information on power, torque, turbo boost. It also includes a lap and acceleration timer, which comes in handy on the track.

At this stage it’s not known whether the upgraded i30 N will be offered in South Africa.

IOL Motoring