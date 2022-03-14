New Hyundai Tucson hits SA: here’s how the models compare + pricing vs rivals

Johannesburg - The long-awaited fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson has finally arrived in South Africa. Featuring a bold new look and high-end features, this midsize SUV is a far cry from the first generation that hit our shores almost 20 years ago. Built on the brand new N3 platform, the 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a good 150mm longer and 15mm wider than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has stretched by 85mm to procure more interior space. Luggage capacity is now listed at 539 litres.

South Africans will get to choose between four models, with three of them powered by the familiar 2.0-litre normally aspirated petrol unit that produces 115kW and 192Nm. The flagship Elite variant is also available with an updated 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine that offers 137kW and 416Nm. The petrol motor is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission as standard while diesel is mated to an eight-speed autobox. All models are front-wheel driven. Pricing starts at R519 900 for the 2.0 Premium, moving up to R569 900 for the 2.0 Executive and R634 900 for the 2.0 Elite, while the 2.0 diesel Elite requires a stretch to R699 900. Here’s how it compares to its closest rivals. * This list is by no means exhaustive. It features what we believe are the Tucson’s closest midsize rivals. Data courtesy of Duoporta. As mentioned, the new Hyundai Tucson is packed with features and tech, but as always, what you get depends on the spec variant chosen. Without further ado, let’s take a walk through the range.

Premium: The base Tucson comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, manual air conditioning with rear ventilation, cruise control, heated front seats, front and rear park assist with camera, wireless phone charging and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety kit includes six airbags and ESC stability control. Executive: Visually, the mid-spec model upgrades you to 18-inch alloys wheels, LED headlights, dark chrome grille coating, roof rails and silver-painted skid plates front and rear. Additional interior spec comes in the form of artificial leather upholstery for the seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, rain sensor, powered driver’s seat, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection. Elite: The range-topper gains 19-inch alloys, LED taillights, privacy glass, panoramic sunroof, push-button start, ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel. It also adds a whole suite of driver assistance gadgets, including Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Design revolution “The all-new Tucson represents a revolution for Hyundai in design terms. Overall, it features a bigger and wider body than its predecessor. Its muscular stance combines sharp angles and dynamic proportions with rich surfaces, ensuring a progressive look without compromising on Tucson’s rugged SUV heritage,” Hyundai says. This also happens to be the first Hyundai SUV to be developed according to the company’s Sensuous Sportiness design identity.

“Tucson’s advanced, experimental design is true to its pioneering spirit and raises the game in the industry’s most competitive segment,” says Hyundai’s design chief SangYup Lee. “The mission of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ is to elevate the emotional qualities of automotive design. We want our customers to feel moved.,” The new Hyundai Tucson is sold with a seven-year/200 000km warranty and roadside assistance plan as well as a six-year/90 000km service plan. Watch this space for more details and driving impressions in our launch review later this week.

