New in SA: Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is a high performance plug-in hybrid

Johannesburg - Following hot on the heels of the more accessible Volvo XC60 B5 model that was announced earlier this month, Volvo Cars South Africa has launched a new plug-in hybrid derivative that forms the new flagship of the MY2022 range. The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is powered by a 2.0-litre turbopetrol engine that produces 233kW and 400Nm, and it pairs with a 109kW electric motor that’s positioned on the rear axle. As a result, the new Volvo is capable of sprinting from 0-100km/h in 4.8 seconds, according to claims.

Being a plug-in hybrid, the vehicle is also fitted with an 18.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that allows for a (claimed) all-electric range of up to 81km between charges, which should cover most commutes. Like its other MY2022 Volvo XC60 siblings, the T8 Recharge has an Android-powered infotainment system, the first of its kind in the automotive world, and complete with built-in Google apps and services. Owners can also operate certain functions remotely, such as pre-conditioning the cabin or tracking the battery’s charge levels. Standard features in the P8 Recharge include a Harmon Kardon Premium sound system, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof and inductive phone charging among other luxury items. The vehicle is fitted with air suspension as standard and rolls on 19-inch alloy wheels, although customers can option up to 22-inch rims if desired.