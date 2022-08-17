New Jeep Grand Cherokee L has landed: SA pricing and specifications announced

Johannesburg - While owners of the current Jeep Grand Cherokee were hardly slumming it, the redesigned luxury SUV model is taking a significant stride upmarket. The Jeep Grand Cherokee L, which is the long-wheelbase version of the new-generation model, is being launched in South Africa this week. Pricing starts at R1 299 900 for the Limited model, moving up to R1 479 900 for the midrange Overland, while the top-spec Summit Reserve will set you back by R1 679 900.

The new Jeep is significantly larger than its predecessor with the wheelbase having grown by 176mm to 3091mm, allowing the carmaker to offer a seven-seat configuration for the first time. The latter is standard in the Limited and Overland models, while the Summit Reserve comes in a more luxurious six-seat format with individual middle row chairs. All three versions are powered by the familiar 3.6-litre Pentastar normally aspirated V6. Producing 210kW and 344Nm, the petrol engine is paired with an eight speed automatic transmission as standard. The new Grand Cherokee L is available with three 4x4 systems, all of which feature a transfer case and five-mode Selec-Terrain traction management system. Furthermore, the Overland and Summit Reserve variants are fitted with Jeep’s new Quadra-Lift air suspension system which offers a class-leading ground clearance of 277mm.

Cabin tech and features The redesigned cabin appears more premium than before and it’s a lot more digitised, with up to 30-inches of screen space available in the fancier versions. A 10.25-inch frameless digital instrument cluster and Uconnect 5 infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the board. But while the Limited model comes with a 8.4-inch central screen, the Overland and Summit Reserve get upgraded to a 10.1 inch system and there’s also a 10.25” display for the front passenger. In terms of standard features, the Limited model ships with three-zone climate control, Capri leather upholstery and eight-way electric adjustment for the front seats, which are heated, as is the steering wheel. Buyers can also look forward to a powered tailgate, nine-speaker Premium Audio System, ambient LED interior lighting and a wireless charging pad, among many other amenities.

Driver assistance features in the base model include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Pedestrian and Cyclist Emergency Braking, Active Lane Management System, 360-degree Surround View Camera, Blind Spot and Rear Cross Path Detection, Auto High Beam control and an integrated off-road camera. Over and above all that, the midrange Overland derivative adds a 19-speaker McIntosh audio system, multi-colour ambient lighting, an upgraded park assist system as well as nappa leather seat upholstery and power folding for the second and third row seats, among other additions. The Summit Reserve gains four-zone climate control, 12-way adjustment for the front seats, which also gain a massage function, while the driver assist package now includes Drowsy Driver Detection.

Painted and polished alloy wheels feature on all three variants, with sizes varying from 18” (Limited) to 20” (Overland) and 21” (Summit Reserve). But what’s it like to drive? We’ll get to experience the new Jeep Grand Cherokee L on its local launch later this week, so stay tuned for our driving impressions next week.