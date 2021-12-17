New Kia Carens unveiled as three-row compact MPV with SUV vibes

New Delhi - The Kia Carens has been resurrected for a fourth generation, sporting new design that’s more in keeping with the times. Whereas its predecessors stuck strictly to the MPV script, the new Carens was styled more in the mould of a modern SUV, although it still offers a versatile three-row seating arrangement. Like the recently launched Sonet, the Carens is built in India for global markets, which means there is a reasonable chance of it landing up in South Africa, although this has yet to be officially confirmed.

The new Kia Carens seats seven occupants and Kia says the third row offers “generous” legroom, thanks to the car’s “best-in-class” wheelbase length. For added versatility, the second row seats boast recline and slide functions, and other practical features include retractable seatback tables and sliding seat under-trays. The new people mover is available with some high-end features, including an eight-speaker Bose Premium sound system, SkyLight sunroof and 64-colour Ambient Mood Lighting. Infotainment is via a 10.25” high definition touchscreen system, with new-generation Kia Connect and over-the-air software updating capability. In the Indian market the new Kia Carens will be powered by the same range of engines found in the Seltos SUV. These comprise a normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol, turbocharged 1.4-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbodiesel. Manual, auto and dual-clutch gearboxes are available, depending on the engine selected.