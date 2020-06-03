New Kia Picanto confirmed for SA, GT Line under consideration

Johannesburg - Kia has released more details on the facelifted Picanto, which is due to reach South African shores in the fourth quarter of this year.

However, Kia South Africa has pointed out that the cars revealed for the European market today may differ from the SA spec cars, with local specification and powertrain details set to be released closer to launch. Interestingly though, the importer did state that the sporty GT Line model as well as the SUV-inspired X-Line, are “under consideration” for South Africa.

What we find particularly interesting is that in Europe the GT Line is available with a 1-litre, three-cylinder turbopetrol engine, which produces 74kW, but Kia has not confirmed whether the turbo engine will be available in South Africa. The GT Line is also available with an improved (lower CO2) version of the familiar 1.2-litre normally aspirated engine that produces 62kW, while lower models are also available with a 49kW 1-litre unit.

The 2020 Picanto range is set apart by numerous design enhancements inside and out, as well as upgraded infotainment.

Both GT-Line and X-Line models feature refreshed front and rear bumper designs with sharper creases in the bodywork, and the two cars also feature redesigned headlights and four-bulb LED daytime running lights. The cars also receive a new LED rear combination lamp design round back.