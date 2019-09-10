Johannesburg - Toyota South Africa has announced a special edition Land Cruiser 79 called the ‘Namib’ and it’s equipped with a range of unique accessories designed to tame the desert that it’s named after. To that end, the Land Cruiser Namib is equipped with an upgraded off-road suspension system, sourced from a local supplier, as well as larger 265/75/R16 Cooper Discoverer S/T Maxx tyres.

Also part of the deal here is a steel front bumper with integrated heavy duty nudge bar, LED spotlights and headlight protectors.

Toyota has thrown in a touch of style too, with a new mesh design grille featuring ‘Toyota’ block lettering - since that format has been all the rage ever since Ford’s F150 Raptor entered the scene.

At the back end, the Namib edition sports a tubular rear step with integrated towbar while the loadbin gets a protective layer.

Buyers can choose between Sand Beige and Ivory White exterior colours.

To bring a bit of the desert into the cabin, without actually dumping sand in the footwells, the edition gets grey canvas seat covers embroidered with dune-inspired Namib logos. Furthermore, the vehicle is kitted out with a whole range of features and equipment that you might need in the wild, including a compartment for a two-way radio, a microphone cord hook, roof-mounted console with rear-facing LED lights and lined storage binnacle. To keep those refreshments cool, Toyota has also routed an aircon duct to the glovebox.

Standard features include a touchscreen audio system with satnav, Bluetooth connectivity, front power socket, remote central locking, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

The Namib is fitted with Toyota’s 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel engine, which is rated at 151kW and 430Nm.

The Land Cruiser 79 4.5D V8 double cab Namib, to give you its full title, is priced at R893 600.

IOL Motoring



